Lexus proves there's still life in the RC F with new special edition models

In the current Lexus lineup, it could be said that the RC Coupe is the seasoned veteran among its stablemates. Granted, the current Lexus IS sits on a decade-old platform, but the car received so many changes that you can almost call it an all-new model. The RC on the other hand still looks similar to the original 2015 version.

So far, there’s no news of an all-new or significantly revamped version of the RC just yet. That said, Lexus is showing the world that it’s not done with its coupe just yet. Recently, the company revealed two new special edition models for the high-performance version of the car, the RC F. Even better news, it’s not just some cosmetic package either.

The new Lexus RC F variants are the Enthusiast and Emotional Touring. Both are limited-run models that can only be aquired via a ‘lottery system’. It’s similar to what Nissan Philippines is doing for the new Z. Well, that’s one way to deter scalpers from getting these unique cars. Oh, and only 25 units will be made for each.

Starting with the Enthusiast, this version of the RC F wears its performance credentials on its sleeve. It’s similar to the RC F Performance Package, so it comes with a carbon fiber hood and a sizable carbon wing at the back. There’s more exposed carbon fiber at the back and a deep chin at the front. More importantly, it comes with carbon ceramic brakes, and a re-tuned suspension package.

Meanwhile, the Emotional Touring gets all the goodies from the Enthusiast model. However, it’s a more subtle look for this one, catering to those who want a track-ready car that doesn’t scream, er, track car. Most of the carbon bits in the Emotional Touring are body colored for a little more stealth. It also loses the massive rear wing, replaced by a pop-up spoiler made from, you guessed it, carbon fiber.

There are two exclusive features present in the Enthusiast and Emotional Touring. The first is a special limited slip differential with tuning that’s not available on normal RC Fs. Lexus claims it’s more responsive than the standard unit, meaning more grip during acceleration and deceleration. The second is a ‘high-precision tuned engine’, Lexus’ words, not ours. The company said the tune optimizes rotational balance and reduces friction which should do wonders for sound and response.

There is no mention of extra horsepower, but it probably sounds and feels faster than the ‘normal’ RC F. That said, the RC F already has meaty figures right out the box. Its 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 punches out 471hp and 540Nm of torque. It’s then paired with a re-tuned eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

As you’ve probably guessed by now, the two limited edition of the Lexus RC F are Japan-only specials. But in case you’re in Japan and in the market for a hot coupe, both these cars will set you back ¥15,000,000 (P5,720,000, sans taxes). That makes it nearly ¥5,000,000 (P1,910,000) more expensive than the standard RC F and ¥1,000,000 (P382,000) more than the Performance Package.

Such is the price of exclusivity.