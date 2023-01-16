Lexus PH unveils all-new hybrid RX; prices start at P5.058-M

Lexus Philippines has officially launched the all-new, fifth-generation RX. The Japanese carmaker unveiled the new crossover at its new space in Mitsukoshi BGC.

Its updated design features a large spindle grille that dominates the front fascia. Its track sits 15mm wider than the previous model, giving it a more car-like stance. Inside, the RX features what Lexus calls a ‘Tazuna’ cockpit concept—a name inspired by the Japanese word for using reins to control a horse. The interior layout sees things like the infotainment screen, gauge clusters, and heads-up display grouped in such a way that they are all visible to the driver with minimal head and eye movement.

The Philippine-spec RX variants all come powered by hybrid setups. Options include a hybrid powertrain with a 2.5-liter in-line-four gasoline engine, and a performance setup exclusive to the top-spec 500h F-Sport that incorporates a 2.4-liter turbopetrol mill, an integrated front motor and power control unit, a hybrid battery, and a compact 102hp rear e-axle. The latter’s total output is 366hp and 550Nm of torque, with a promised 0-100kph time of 6.2 seconds.

The all-new RX comes in three variants. You can check out the prices below.

Lexus RX 2023 prices

Lexus RX 350h Executive - P5,058,000

Lexus RX 350h Premier - P6,188,000

Lexus RX 500h F-Sport - P6,668,000

Koji Sato, president of Lexus International, said of the RX: “For the all-new RX we were determined to keep the Lexus DNA of supreme quality, ride comfort and refinement, and elevate the driving experience to the next level, delivering a unique ‘Lexus Driving Signature.’”

