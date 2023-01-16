Car News

Lexus PH unveils all-new hybrid RX; prices start at P5.058-M

Three variants, all hybrids
by Jason Tulio | 2 hours ago
Lexus RX 2023
PHOTO: Jason Tulio
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Lexus
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Lexus RX

Lexus Philippines has officially launched the all-new, fifth-generation RX. The Japanese carmaker unveiled the new crossover at its new space in Mitsukoshi BGC.

Its updated design features a large spindle grille that dominates the front fascia. Its track sits 15mm wider than the previous model, giving it a more car-like stance. Inside, the RX features what Lexus calls a ‘Tazuna’ cockpit concept—a name inspired by the Japanese word for using reins to control a horse. The interior layout sees things like the infotainment screen, gauge clusters, and heads-up display grouped in such a way that they are all visible to the driver with minimal head and eye movement. 

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Toyota bumps Fortuner SRP by P26k, Hilux by P18k
Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid gets manual option, starts at P954k in PH

The Philippine-spec RX variants all come powered by hybrid setups. Options include a hybrid powertrain with a 2.5-liter in-line-four gasoline engine, and a performance setup exclusive to the top-spec 500h F-Sport that incorporates a 2.4-liter turbopetrol mill, an integrated front motor and power control unit, a  hybrid battery, and a compact 102hp rear e-axle. The latter’s total output is 366hp and 550Nm of torque, with a promised 0-100kph time of 6.2 seconds. 

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The all-new RX comes in three variants. You can check out the prices below.

Lexus RX 2023 prices

  • Lexus RX 350h Executive - P5,058,000
  • Lexus RX 350h Premier - P6,188,000
  • Lexus RX 500h F-Sport - P6,668,000

Koji Sato, president of Lexus International, said of the RX: “For the all-new RX we were determined to keep the Lexus DNA of supreme quality, ride comfort and refinement, and elevate the driving experience to the next level, delivering a unique ‘Lexus Driving Signature.’”

Lexus RX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos

Lexus RX 2023

Lexus RX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Lexus RX 2023

Lexus RX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Lexus RX 2023

Lexus RX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Lexus RX 2023

Lexus RX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Lexus RX 2023

Lexus RX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

Read Next
PH fuel price update: Diesel to go up by P0.50/L, gasoline by P0.95/L this week
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Jason Tulio

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱