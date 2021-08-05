The last-ever Aventador bodykit from Liberty Walk is just bonkers

One-hundred and eighty-seven thousand dollars. Most of us would never even dream of spending that much (around £135,000 or P9.37 million) on a car, let alone on a fresh bodykit for a car we already own.

Still, for those very very rich folk that have become tired of how their Aventador looks (how?), Japanese tuner Liberty Walk has the answer. This—the Silhouette Works GT-EVO—will be its last ever kit for the big Lamborghini, and just 20 examples will ever see the light of day.

Pretty intense, isn’t it? There’s none of the trademark Liberty Walk riveted bodywork because this is its GT-racecar-like line, but just get a look at the size of that rear wing and its accompanying diffuser. The arches aren’t small, either.

Now, don’t expect all 20 kits to cost $187,000—that’s only if you fancy it in full carbon-fiber. Prices start at a much more respectable (kinda) $94,600 (P4.74 million) for carbon-fiber reinforced plastic panels. Bear in mind you will need to buy Liberty Walk’s own Aventador exhaust, though, as well as new wider wheels and an air suspension system to slam it all to the ground. It’ll still be pricey, then.

Thoughts on Liberty Walk’s latest madness, Internet?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

