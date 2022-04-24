The Lincoln Star Concept has, uh, quite a lot going on

Getting bored of concepts that show off a brand’s so-called ‘vision of the future’? Us, too. But wait! This Lincoln Star Concept is full of little details to pique your interest.

Let’s start at the front: The frunk slides out like a kitchen drawer, and the glass covering the hood is electrochromatic, meaning it hides your belongings when parked, but lets light in when you’re moving. Clever.

There’s a coast-to-coast curved screen (à la the Mercedes EQS), and of course a digital assistant to help you navigate all of it. And then Lincoln has created three ‘rejuvenation modes’ that use a mixture of audio, lighting and scenting (yep, really) to help passengers relax.

‘What are these modes?’ we hear you ask. Coastal Morning brings an ocean theme, Evening Chill is inspired by dusk, and Mindful Vitality is described as ‘flowery’ and ‘invigorating.’ Make of that what you will.

Footrests slide out from under the back seats, with custom storage within for slippers. Now that’s a luxury touch we’d like to see more of. The ‘luxurious glass beverage chiller’ is a tad more conventional; the fold-out outdoor seating mechanism less so.

“As Lincoln enters the next chapter in our transition to a zero-emissions future, the Lincoln Star Concept will lead the way for our portfolio of fully electric vehicles,” said Joy Falotico, president, Lincoln. “It is an excellent example of how we are redefining luxury for the next generation as we work to transform the vehicle into a third space—a true place of sanctuary—for our clients.”

The purpose of the Star Concept is to preview the design language that the Ford-owned brand will use on its forthcoming EVs. Using flexible architecture that can accommodate rear- or all-wheel-drive, the company is planning to launch three new electric cars by the middle of the decade, by which point it reckons more than half its global volume will be made up of EVs.

A fourth electric vehicle is due to arrive by the end of 2026. If they’re set to look like this concept, that’s a good thing right?

More photos of the Lincoln Star Concept:

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

