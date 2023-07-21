The Lotus Emira is coming to the Philippines in Q3 this year

Electrification is coming, and one by one car brands are shifting to hybrid powertrains or pure EVs. Lotus is embracing electrification, but it is also sending the internal combustion engine (ICE) away with a beautiful bang.

The Lotus Emira is the latest model from the fabled sports car brand. And it is considered Lotus’ swan song for the ICE. And what engines it has. There’s a 3.5-liter six-cylinder supercharged engine developed by Toyota, mated to six-speed manual or automatic transmissions. But the big news a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged mill supplied by technical partner Mercedes-AMG.

The V6 generates 400hp and 430Nm of torque, while the I4 puts out 360hp and the same 430Nm of torque! No surprise as the latter is based on the most powerful four-cylinder engine in production. 0-100kph comes in just 4.4 secs and maximum speed is 290kph. The I4 is paired with a Mercedes-AMG 8-speed dual clutch transmission.

Gavan Kershaw, Lotus director for Vehicle Attributes and Product Integrity said: “We’ve meticulously tuned the suspension settings for the 2.0-liter Emira to deliver the superb body and control that’s a Lotus hallmark without the car ever feeling harsh. We’ve calibrated engine and transmission mapping, in tandem with the Drive Modes, to create a refined and relaxed character in Tour, and with incredible launch performance, superb driveability, even quicker throttle response and kickdown in Sport and Track. We’ve also taken the opportunity to refine how the powertrain is linked to the traction and stability control systems to deliver the high-performance feel and connection that Lotus drivers expect.”

The Emira uses Eibach springs and Bilstein high-pressure monotube dampers meticulously tuned for this model.

The cabin is a combination of luxury and technology for that optimal driving experience. Leather and alcantara are used generously. And a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment system keep the driver informed and entertained.

After initially saying the Emira V6 will arrive in 2022, Lotus Cars Manila has announced that the V6 Emira will arrive in the third quarter of this year. We suspect last year’s supply chain woes are to blame. And the I4 target for arrival is January 2024.

