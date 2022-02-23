The Lotus Emira will launch in PH this year with an P8,888,888 price tag

Some big news for the Philippine market today, at least as far as supercars are concerned. The Lotus Emira, which may very well be the British performance car manufacturer’s final internal combustion engine model, will be sold locally in 2022.

Autohub Group president Willy Tee Ten made the announcement yesterday in a video uploaded to his son Wayne Tee Ten’s official YouTube page.

“The Emira is the last petrol engine car of Lotus. That makes it even more special because after the Emira, it will all be electric vehicles already,” Ten said in his son’s vlog, adding that he’s very excited for the model’s arrival.

Lotus Emira launch announcement

While the executive has yet to provide an exact date for the vehicle’s local launch, the price has already been announced: A Lotus Emira in the Philippines will set you back a cool P8,888,888.

Ten didn’t provide official specs or performance details, but Emira units abroad get two engine options. The first is a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 with an output of 400hp and 420Nm of torque capable of going from zero to 100mph (0-97kph) in just 4.3 seconds. Choice number two is an AMG-tuned four-cylinder mill with 360hp. Available transmissions include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic.

PHOTO BY Lotus

Frankly, if you’re a sports car enthusiast and an internal combustion purist, this could be your last chance to own a Lotus with a traditional non-electric powertrain. Expect more details regarding this release to surface closer to launch.

Oh, and as a bonus, Ten also shared that the Autohub Group plans to introduce two new brands to Filipino consumers within the year. One is another motorbike manufacturer, and the other could possibly be an electric carmaker. Stay tuned.

PHOTO BY Lotus

PHOTO BY Lotus

