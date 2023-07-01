Maserati has finally turned the MC20 into a proper race car

Maserati has officially unveiled its all-new racing car, but unfortunately it seems to have completely forgotten to give it a name. So, Internet, say hello to the new Maserati GT2.

Bit of a looker isn’t it? Maserati pulled the covers off at the 24 Hours of Spa and confirmed that the GT2 will make its debut in the final rounds of the 2023 Fanatec GT2 European Series. It’ll then compete in the entire 2024 season with the car available to private teams and amateur drivers.

The GT2 will of course use the MC20’s carbon tub and Nettuno V6 engine as its base. Balance of Performance regulations will determine how much power the 3.0-liter twin-turbo powerplant can make (in road car form, it’s 621hp), but Maserati says that it has been taken ‘to the extreme.’

We also know that the racer will get a full composite body, forged 18-inch wheels, and plastic windows. Oily bits will include a six-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifters, electric power steering, and a fully-adjustable racing-spec suspension setup.

And just check out that interior—that’s one for all of us who say that there aren’t enough buttons in modern cockpits.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.