PH-spec Mazda 2 facelift gets the much nicer style pack, starts at P1.25-M

When Mazda released yet another facelifted version for the Mazda 2, it could be said there were some mixed reactions. That’s largely because of the massive solid panel of body-colored trim slapped right on the grille. Mind you, it has a function, but it’s been a polarizing feature.

For those who don’t like it, there are other available design packages for the new 2. It applies not just for the Japanese-spec model, but also for the one sold in Thailand. So, what’s the Philippine version like you ask?

PHOTO BY Mazda

What we get here is the Sport model, and it does away with the controversial front end. That means our market gets a honeycomb grille at the front with a gloss black finish around the frame. The facelift also brings a reshaped front bumper, a black roof, minor tweaks to the rear, and a new wheel design.

PHOTO BY Mazda

Inside, it still looks much like last year’s model, but it gets feature and trim upgrades instead. The hatchback now gets wireless Apple CarPlay as part of the 2024 update, along with a wireless charger. There’s now more suede on the seats, and Mazda says those have been redesigned for a more comfortable and ergonomic feel.

PHOTO BY Mazda

As for the engine, it’s a carryover from before. That means it still uses a 1.5-liter engine that makes 109hp and 141Nm of torque. The lone transmission choice is a six-speed automatic. G-Vectoring Control Plus is standard, and Mazda says it gains urethane top mounts in the rear shock absorbers, retuned rear damper valves, and improved steering response.

PHOTO BY Mazda

But the biggest upgrade of the Mazda 2 is the addition of advanced driver assist systems. The new 2 comes standard with i-Activsense, the company’s term for active safety systems. While it doesn’t get features like lane keep assist or adaptive cruise control, it does have the basics covered. It includes autonomous emergency braking (up to 80kph), lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, driver attention alert, and rear-cross traffic alert.

Prices for the new Mazda 2 start at P1,250,000. There is no sedan version on offer.