Is a Mazda 3 update coming soon to PH?

Mazda Philippines seems to be on a model refresh spree. The company recently introduced the updated 2 with sharper styling and additional safety features. It was quickly followed up by (very) minor updates in the long-running CX-3.

Just when you thought Mazda was going to take a break, it looks like there’s another update on the way. Curious if there were any more silent reveals, we crawled around the local Mazda website to see what’s up.

We checked out each model and there was nothing out of the ordinary. However, when we clicked on the Mazda 3’s page, we were greeted by this:

Naturally, we were curious with what’s up. Besides, why would the page be unavailable if the car is still on display in the home page? With that, we don’t think that the Mazda 3 will be pulled out of the Philippine market. Even though it’s not Mazda’s volume seller anymore, we still see the current generation often enough, so there’s no reason to discontinue it locally.

That leads us to our theory: There could be an updated 3 on the way.

The Mazda 3 was updated in Japan back in April 2023. While there are no noticeable styling changes from the outside, it did get a few technology tweaks. For starters, it received a wider 10.5-inch infotainment screen, replacing the 8.8-inch display from before. The new 3 in Japan also gained Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with wireless charging and additional USB-C ports.

Its advanced driver-assisted system was also given a software update. The i-Activesense system in the Mazda 3 gets pedestrian detection for its false start suppression control. The new also 3 comes with something called ‘inattentiveness warning function’. In essence, it monitors the driver and gives off visual and audio warnings to remind the driver to keep their eyes on the road. Mazda (and the law) don’t want you to text and drive.

For now, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement from Mazda regarding the 3. Either way, it will be interesting to see what’s in store for the Philippine market.