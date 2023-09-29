Report: The Mazda 6 could be a rear-drive, BMW-fighter after 2025

The current-gen Mazda 6 has been around for quite some time already. It made its world premiere in August 2012, meaning it’s now over a decade old. Still, we think it’s a good midsize sedan, and we laud Mazda for clinging on to the shrinking segment.

But as good as it is, the Mazda 6 is in need of a full model change. So far, Mazda is quiet regarding the 6’s future and it’s unknown if it will even have a successor. But a report from Japan suggests Mazda will stay in the midsize sedan game. Not only that, but it could also become a genuine sport sedan contender.

Per Best Car Web, an all-new Mazda 6 (or a successor) is currently under development. Not only that, the publication has made several bold claims about the model. Chief among which is that the future Mazda 6 will become the brand’s flagship sedan should it be released. That said, it might be a long wait before the car’s arrival. Best Car Web reports that it might be revealed ‘after 2025’.

So, what’s the bold claim you ask? The report says the midsize sedan could shift to a rear-wheel drive platform. With that, it follows the pattern of sport sedans such as the BMW 3-Series and the Lexus IS. There is also the possibility of it gaining a turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-six engine from the CX-60 and CX-90. Smaller engine options are also possible, namely a 2.5-liter turbo, as well as a turbodiesel.

Should that be the case, the next generation Mazda 6 could use the same modular chassis used in the CX-60 and CX-90. Mazda calls it the Large Product Group platform and all models that utilize it are rear-wheel drive oriented. Its engines could also be sourced from the latest Mazda crossovers.

It’s a long wait for now, but props to Mazda for keeping the 6 alive. In a market that’s dwindling every year, it looks like Mazda chose to evolve than let its executive sedan wither.

We do wish Mazda keeps the wagon body, though.