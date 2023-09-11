PH-spec Mazda CX-3 gets another update for 2024

It’s not just the Mazda 2 that gets updated in the local lineup this year. Mazda Philippines also quietly rolled out the subtly improved CX-3 for the 2024 model year. There are equipment changes, along with the simplification of the model’s variants.

Or should we say ‘variant’? That’s because the 2024 Mazda CX-3 for the Philippine market can been cut down to just one trim level. Mazda Philippines has discontinued the entry-level Activ variant, meaning the only CX-3 to get is the loaded Sport model grade.

PHOTO BY Mazda

From the outside, you won’t find any major changes. The only new thing here is a new color option dubbed Aero Grey. The rest of the small crossover’s body carries over unchanged with its last exterior refresh being in 2018.

PHOTO BY Mazda

The interior design carries over unchanged, and it’s only feature upgrades at this point. It now gets a ten-way power-adjustable driver’s seat thanks to the addition of power lumbar support. Another new item here is the inclusion of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Like the exterior, the cabin received a few design and usability tweaks in 2018.

PHOTO BY Mazda

Its drivetrain is still the same as before, and there is no all-wheel drive version available. The CX-3 continues to use the familiar 2.0-liter engine and six-speed automatic combo from the past couple of years. Power is retained at 148hp and 195Nm of torque with drive going to the front wheels.

PHOTO BY Mazda

As it is, the Mazda CX-3 is now creeping towards the ten-year mark. Based on the current Mazda 2 (itself around the same age), it serves as the company’s entry-level crossover. It is unknown if there will be a second-generation model coming soon, or if the CX-30 will eventually succeed it.

Prices for the updated Mazda CX-3 Sport now start at P1,510,000.