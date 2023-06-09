Mazda PH confirms all-new CX-90 is coming this year

In an Apple-esque move, Mazda Philippines announced the arrival of the all-new CX-90 full-size SUV this year. At the launch of the CX-60, the vanguard of Mazda’s new large SUV initiative, Mazda Philippines president and CEO Steven Tan said that the CX-90 is coming soon.

As in the CX-60, the CX-90 has a rear-biased all-wheel drive platform, powered by the same beastly powertrains. It’s bigger than the CX-60, with seating available for six or eight passengers. There was even mention of the cabin having been designed for, ahem, high BMI individuals. Obviously, Mazda has the US market in mind.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The all-new Lexus GX is a rugged-looking off-road machine

Car blocks driveway, gets sarcastic printed note taped onto its window in return

PHOTO BY Mazda

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As the future top model in the Mazda Philippines lineup, the CX-90 is expected to get the best features in the Japanese carmaker’s arsenal. This includes Auto Driving Position (sensors analyze the body position of the driver and make minute adjustments), ingress/egress support (the steering wheel and seat move out of the way when you enter and exit the CX-90), and facial recognition. The last feature is especially ingenious. In-car cameras adjust the steering wheel, heads-up display and door mirrors to give the driver the optimum driving posture, based on eye position.

Safety features are also topnotch, with i-Activsense sense options beyond what the CX-9 has. The upcoming CX-90 has front cross-traffic alert, a driver monitor system (checks the alertness of the driver), smart brake support (that can detect bicycles), and Cruising and Traffic Support (a form of radar-based driver assistance).

PHOTO BY Mazda

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

For added cabin comfort, there are A/C vents located on the third row, and the second-row captain’s seats will be ventilated.

In addition to the usual trademark colors like Soul Red Crystal, Rhodium White, Deep Crystal Blue, Arctic White, and Sonic Silver, the CX-90 will get a new Artisan Red color. The latter is described as having a wine-like hue. Few car brands—in any price segment—does color like Mazda now, so we’re eager to see how they execute this new paint hue.

More details will be revealed as we come closer to the launch.