This is our first glimpse of the upcoming Mazda CX-90

Mazda promised us five new CX models starting 2022, and it’s delivered so far. The Japanese carmaker has already given us a look at the CX-50 and the CX-60, so there are now three models remaining.

Well, that’ll soon be down to two, as Mazda is now preparing to unveil the new CX-90. It has now released a teaser for its upcoming model, and while there’s not much to go by, we see an important badge in the image: ‘in-line 6.’

So we’ll be getting a six-cylinder, then? We reckon it could be the same powertrain as the CX-60’s, which is by far the most powerful road car the brand has ever produced. We won’t be surprised if the CX-90 eventually dethrones its sibling, though, as the teaser page suggests the former will be one heck of a machine.

“Through passion and precision, we aspire to breathe life into the automotive form. Not for the sake of design alone, but for the power light and shadow have to inspire and evoke the senses. As a result of a commitment to our craft, and years of meticulous dedication to the people we serve, comes a grand pinnacle of everything we believe in and strive for. An elegant, bold and powerful instrument of emotion, crafted and designed to curate and enhance every experience you share with it—inside and out.”

Big words, so we’re expecting an equally big reveal once the CX-90 makes its debut. What would you like to see in this new crossover from Mazda?