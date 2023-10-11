Mazda gives us a glimpse of the next-gen MX-5...literally

The current generation Mazda MX-5 has been around for nearly a decade now. It made its world premiere in March 2015 and has seen a series of updates over the years. For those who think it’s been too long since the world saw an all-new MX-5, let’s just say Mazda would rather take its time developing one than rush it.

Lately, there have been a lot of questions about the future of the Mazda MX-5. With the age of electrification upon us, it has sparked rumors of it becoming a hybrid. Well, we might know the answer soon as the company is set to reveal the fifth-generation model...in concept form.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Report: MMDA, DILG eye bigger fines for jaywalking along EDSA, C5

Lexus proves there's still life in the RC F with new special edition models

The car is set to be revealed at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 that’s coming in just a few weeks. So far, the company is tight-lipped regarding any details but said it will follow the theme of “A future created by people who love cars”. Well, that’s something to look forward too, then.

PHOTO BY Mazda

Mazda provided just one teaser photo for now so there isn’t a lot to go on from here. However, the taillight design does resemble Vision Study Concept that was shown in November 2022. It’s a compact, low-slung coupe that has could hint at the future MX-5. Of course, Mazda didn’t explicitly say it’s an MX-5, but it sure reminds us of one.

As for the current MX-5, it recently received major mechanical and tech upgrades. There’s a new infotainment system, along with some chassis tweaks. Mazda also added a new mode for its traction control that can help around the track, along with a new limited-slip differential.

PHOTO BY Mazda

'Affordable’ sports cars are becoming few and far between nowadays, so it’s great to see folks from Hiroshima still sticking to that class. After all, it is a brand that’s centered on driving dynamics, and one that promised that the MX-5 ‘will never die’.