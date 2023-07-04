Report: The Mazda MX-5 could get a massive facelift this year

Believe it or not, the current generation Mazda MX-5 is already eight years old. Despite its age, the little roadster remains a fun and engaging drive, just like the MX-5s of the past. Time has been kind to Mazda small sports car, but one has to wonder when the next-generation model will make its debut.

Well, don’t hold your breath as it might be as far as three years away, as reported by Australian motoring publication Drive. However, Japanese auto website Best Car Web says the current model could get a significant and substantial update this year. It is said that the heavily updated model will make its premiere before the end of 2023.

PHOTO BY Jonny Fleetwood

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

All-new Toyota Wigo could top out at P729k; no GR-S variant available

The all-new Chevrolet Trax lands in PH with a P1.793-M starting price

So, what can we expect? Reports from Japan say the 2024 MX-5 will get a new pair of bumpers, along with redesigned headlight clusters with new LED signatures. It sounds minor, but it could look drastically different from the model we’ve been seeing for the past couple of years. There will also be significant updates to the MX-5's infotainment system as it could feature the wider 8.8-inch display as seen in the CX-30.

PHOTO BY Mazda

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

That said, we might see some tweaks under the chassis. The 2024 MX-5 could get new suspension tuning and damping, along with upgraded parts along the way. New alloy wheel designs are also a possibility for the facelifted model.

Prior to this report, the MX-5 received a minor model change in 2019. It was visually identical to the 2015 model, but it gained more power under the hood. The output from the 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G engine rose from 155hp to a meatier 181hp. Torque also went up slightly from 201Nm to 205Nm. Suspension upgrades were also part of the 2019 facelift.