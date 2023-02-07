Report: Mazda says the MX-5 will ‘never die’

The Mazda MX-5 has been around for over 30 years. Launched in 1989, this little roadster reignited the world’s interest for small, lightweight roadsters for a reasonable price. Now in its fourth generation, it’s bigger, better appointed, but still fun as ever.

But we now live in a world where crossovers, SUVs, and MPVs. The affordable sports car market has shrunken significantly. The only true rivals of the MX-5 these days is the Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ. We also have impending electrification that puts these small sports cars in a bit of a crossroads. Where does this segment go from here?

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Volkswagen PH has a new small crossover coming soon

If this new tax bill passes, supercars could soon cost a whole lot more in PH





PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The folks from Mazda have an answer, and the company says its MX-5 “will never die.” Those were the words of Martijn ten Brink, CEO of Mazda Europe, who told Autocar UK when asked about the future of the roadster. With that, we can all breathe a sigh of relief for the MX-5.

So, where does the MX-5 go from here? Test mules of the next-gen version were spotted a few months back, and the photos suggest that it will be wider than the current model. But the bigger question here is the engine. While ten Brink did not confirm anything just yet, mild electrification is a possibility. Of course, the challenge here is to keep the weight low despite the extra baggage of a mild-hybrid system.

PHOTO BY Mazda

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The CEO also suggested that the roadster might be more aerodynamic for its next iteration. Ten Brink told Autocar, “We need to think about aerodynamics in a different way. I think we’re going to get more diversity in terms of design from all the different brands. And I think also our experiments for design will take us into new directions, but they will definitely have to be super-aerodynamic.”

It will be interesting to see how Mazda tackles the changing automotive landscape with the MX-5. With the current version now hitting eight years old, it will only be a matter of time before it makes way for the next-gen model. The NF MX-5 has to meet more stringent environmental regulations and tougher safety standards, all while maintaining a lightweight chassis, a fun-to-drive characteristic, and a relatively low price.

PHOTO BY Jonny Fleetwood

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

A tough ask for sure, but if there’s one brand that can pull it off, it’s Mazda. Besides, ten Brink said, “I look forward also to vehicles that are not necessarily SUVs or crossovers.” Now that’s something we can get behind.