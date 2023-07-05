You have until this month to order the Mazda MX-5 MCP Anniversary Edition

The current-generation Mazda MX-5 ND has been in production for eight years now, but it still looks achingly beautiful. It is a fine-tuned instrument of driving joy, designed to excite yet still delivers on the promise of motoring bliss.

Even more beautiful is the MX-5 created especially for the Miata Club of the Philippines' (MCP) 25th anniversary. Dubbed the MX-5 MCP 25th Anniversary Edition, it only comes in the platinum quartz color, matched with a navy blue soft top. The navy blue accents extend to the side mirrors and roll hoops. Satin silver 17-inch wheels complement the design nicely.

In the cabin the Mazda Connect control knob has a special sterling silver finish, with a 25th anniversary logo adorning the top. Behind the seats there is also a sterling silver plate indicating the serial number of the special edition Miata.

Each unit will also get a commemorative car cover and the MCP 25th anniversary photo book.

So far 60 examples have been delivered to owners, with an additional 10 reservations already booked. If you want to be part of this exclusive list, you have until this month. Mazda Philippines said it is closing reservations of the MX-5 MCP 25th Anniversary Edition on July 31, 2023. Then customers will just wait for their reservation to be built and fulfilled. For those wondering, no you don't need to be a member of the Miata Club of the Philippines to purchase this limited-edition Miata.

“The MX-5 MCP 25th Anniversary Edition honors and distinguishes the Miata Club of the Philippines. We are happy with the strong reception of this special, and soon to be, limited edition MX-5 in the country. That is why we are giving the public one last chance to own a piece of automotive history,” said Steven Tan, President of Mazda Philippines.

The MX-5 MCP 25th Anniversary Edition comes in both automatic and manual variants, and costs P2,330,000 and P2,280,000 respectively.

