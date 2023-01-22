Mercedes-Benz CLA gets a bit of a facelift for 2023

The Mercedes-Benz CLA and CLA Shooting Brake four-door coupes now have more power, at least if you’re prepared to go hybrid. In fact, it seems Mercedes-Benz has taken on board all the feedback from various reviews and made the whole range better with this 2023 update.

While the changes to the CLA aren’t massive, not even for the AMG variants, the big news is more eco-friendly power in the mild-hybrid 1.3-liter turbogas engines of this facelift.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

All-new Honda Civic Type R officially lands in PH priced at P3.88-M

Quick guide: How to create an LTO LTMS account for driver’s license renewal



PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz





Based on the Mercedes A-Class, the CLA sits in a segment of its own. The most obvious external change is the front end grille, looking cleaner without the horizontal bar. There’s also a new rear diffuser and a swath of sophisticated interior cloth and color combos, which have a serious sustainability vibe.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

One of the biggest criticisms the Top Gear team levelled at its predecessor was the inconsistency of interior quality and overly complex tech kit. Fortunately, the interior has been given a focussed upgrade - not just the comfort of the cloth either. What's more, to justify the increased price point (probably), Mercedes has chucked a load of previously optional features into the standard spec bag, too. The tech - perhaps not as complex - remains.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

LED high-performance headlights, with High-Beam Assist - an automatically adaptive dip feature - an increased number of, now illuminated, USB-C port and 17-inch five-spoke alloys join the fabric comfort seats, leather steering wheel and 10.25-inch central touchscreen in the standard fayre.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

The latest MBUX infotainment suite has been paired with cinematastic Dolby Atmos surround sound ‘experience’ built into the premium Burmester sound system. Those opting for the ‘Progressive’ trim, will also get parking tech suite and door mirror technology, as well as an electric tailgate.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Inside, a free-standing double screen set-up is standard, though as before buyers can upgrade to two 10.25-inch screens if feeling the need for some serious display action. Merc references seven ‘color worlds’ of fancy interior illumination, too.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-AMG CLAs also benefit from the changes, though with typical AMG swagger in a brand-specific grille. The 35 gets hybridized with the same 48-volt battery, giving 10kW additional power. The coupe and Shooting Brake still output 415bhp and move from 0-100kph in an impressive 4.1 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.