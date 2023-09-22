Mercedes-Benz electrifies PH lineup with EQA, EQB, and EQE

Locally, Mercedes-Benz needs to play catch up with its rivals in terms of electric vehicles. Audi has models such as the Q8 e-Tron and GT, while BMW has the iX3 and iX. Lexus has also stepped up to the plate with its RZ.

To make up for lost time, Mercedes-Benz Philippines has launched a trio of battery electric vehicles to lure more (well-monied) eco-minded customers towards its showrooms. These are the EQA, EQB, and EQE.

Both the EQA and EQB are based on existing fuel-powered vehicles, namely the GLA and GLB. For the Philippine market, these electric compact crossovers come with the ‘250’ designation. That means these are the two-wheel drive, single motor versions of their respective lineups.

These compact EV crossovers have a battery capacity of 66.5kWh that helps the electric motors produce 190hp and 380Nm of torque. As these models utilize the compact MFA 2 platform from Mercedes, power is sent to the front wheels. Both models also have a projected range of over 400km from a full charge.

However, the projected range ratings for both vary. Due to it being smaller and lighter, the EQA has a higher estimated range of 457 to 495 kilometers. For the GLB, it’s rated at 422 to 473 kilometers, a difference of 20 to 30+ kilometers. But what the EQB loses in range, it gains in practicality. Not only does it have a larger cargo area, but it also holds the distinction of being a seven-seat EV. Yes, it comes with a third row.

Meanwhile, the EQE is dramatically different from the other two EVs. Instead of being based on an existing model, Mercedes-Benz created a totally different modular platform that forms this model. That should explain why it looks nothing like the current crop of Mercedes-Benz sedan models. Dubbed the EVA platform, the EQE shares its bones with the EQE SUV, EQS, and EQS SUV.

As its name suggests, the EQE is around the same size as the E-Class executive sedan. In the Philippines, there are two powertrain options available, namely the 300 and 350+. Both are single motor arrangements that send power to the rear wheels.

The EQE 300 comes with an 89kWh battery and an electric motor that produces 245hp and 550Nm of torque. Moving up to the EQE 350+, the battery capacity grows to 90.6kWh with power rising to 292hp and 565Nm of torque. As for the important subject of range, Mercedes-Benz claims the EQE 300 can do up to 473 kilometers on a single charge, while the EQE 350+ can eke out up to 682 kilometers.

Mercedes-Benz EQ lineup prices and variants:

EQA 250 Electric Art - P3,990,000

EQB 250 Electric Art - P4,190,000

EQE 300 Electric Art - P5,590,000

EQE 350+ AMG Line - P6,290,000