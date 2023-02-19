Mercedes-Maybach goes plug-in hybrid with the first-ever S580e

Maybach has revealed its first ever plug-in hybrid car, and it is this: the Mercedes-Maybach S580e.

Taking the drivetrain from its S-Class equivalent, the hybrid Maybach matches a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 503hp and 750Nm of torque.

Enormous figures for an enormous car of course. The battery’s fairly chunky for a PHEV too: a 28.6kWh unit able to be fast charged in around half an hour. With all systems set to ‘evade-corporate-espionage’ mode, Maybach claims 0-100kph in just 5.1s – six tenths slower than the V12-engined S680, but it certainly qualifies as ‘very fast’ for something weighing over two tonnes. Mightily impressive from a mighty car.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Because outside of the PHEV drivetrain – which promises up to 100 kilometers of electric range (but we found to be closer to around 72 in the S-Class version) – it’s a Maybach. Exquisite material selection, Mercedes-Benz’s full suite of technology including noise suppression and of course, champagne flutes.

Indeed, a hybrid powertrain with an electric-only range feels like a natural fit for a car that does its best to shelter the harsh realities of The Real World from the cabin, as we discovered when driving the V12 S680. Maybach itself says “in purely electric driving mode, the already exceptionally quiet interior becomes even quieter”.

It’ll be quieter still later this year. “The Mercedes-Maybach S580e represents a pivotal step in the transformation of our heritage brand into an electric future,” said Maybach boss Daniel Lescow. “We will present our first fully electric model as early as 2023.”

So, get ready for Maybach revealing its first ever fully electric car…

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.