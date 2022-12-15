PH-spec MG GT gets P939,999 starting price, available with 1.5-liter turbo

MG Philippines is energizing its local lineup with the introduction of the GT. Once the vehicle arrives in January, it will no doubt be the brand’s sportiest offering to date. And with a starting price well under P1 million, the competition better take notice.

Two variants of the 2023 MG GT will be available locally: The Alpha and Sport. You can check out their prices below:

MG GT 2023

MG GT Alpha - P938,888 MG GT Sport - P1,098,888

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Alpha will come packing a 1.5-liter gasoline engine capable of up to 111hp and 150Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the more expensive Sport units get a 1.5-liter turbo with 159hp and 250Nm. The former has shifting duties managed by a high-speed intelligent continuously variable transmission (I-CVT), while the latter uses a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). Also worth noting is that it uses disc brakes on all four wheels.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

You’ll be able to use Easytrip tags on Autosweep-only tollways starting January 15

Hybrids, EVs could be allowed to use bike, bus lanes

All units share a similar feature package, though higher-end Sport units get more advanced safer bits like lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and intelligent high beams. A 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard in all MG GTs.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

If you ask us, arguably the biggest draw with this model is the exterior design. It balances aggressiveness and class perfectly thanks to sleek swept-back headlights and a massive front grille surrounded by matte black plastic. The interior flaunts a stealthy vibe and gets a good mix of dark plastic and contrasting trim.

Interested? The 2023 MG GT is already open for reservations. No exact launch date has been confirmed, by MG Philippines is hinting at a launch sometime in January 2023.

Looking for something a little tamer? Check out a review of the MG 5 here.

More photos of the MG GT 2023

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓