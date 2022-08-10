Should the new MG VS HEV make its way to PH?

MG Philippines’ roster is already loaded with crossovers left and right. But knowing how big the market has grown over the past years, we wouldn’t be surprised if the carmaker decides to bring in even more similar models.

If it were to launch another crossover, though, we reckon it should be this: the new MG VS HEV. This is the Chinese marque’s newest offering in Thailand, and it could fill a gap in MG’s local lineup.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The LTO is looking to reduce the cost of seminars and exams for driver’s license renewal

Officially unveiled: Say hello to the all-new 2023 Toyota Vios

“What gap?” Well, if you’re familiar with the brand’s global portfolio, then you know that it already has a few electrified models, all of which have yet to arrive in the Philippines. The VS HEV—albeit being only hybrid and not fully electric—could shake up MG’s offerings.

Continue reading below ↓

It’s basically as big as a ZS, only the VS HEV is 47mm longer. The latter’s styling is a bit different, though, as it sports a more aggressive-looking front fascia with sleek headlamps flanking a thin plastic trim. The grille here is a bit more EV-like with smaller openings and a futuristic look. The same can be said about the plastic trim on the front clip.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY MG

Continue reading below ↓

Now, let’s skip the aesthetics and move on to what’s more important: the engine. The MG VS HEV packs a 1.5-liter in-line-four gasoline mill that’s capable of 108hp and 142Nm of torque. This is complemented by a 94hp, 200Nm electric motor and a 2.13kWh lithium-ion battery. When combined, total system output is rated at 175hp. The powertrain is mated to an e-CVT.

As far as tech goes, there’s plenty here. The plush, two-tone interior gets a dual-widescreen setup with a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There’s a wireless charger in the top-spec variant, multiple USB charging ports, and rear A/C vents to boot. A panoramic sunroof can be added to the package, too.

PHOTO BY MG

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY MG

The driver gets to enjoy various features such as an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, cruise control, hill-start assist and -descent control, a 360-degree-view camera, and a tire-pressure monitoring system.

Having seen all of these, what do you think of the new VS HEV? Is this something our market could use?

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY MG

PHOTO BY MG

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY MG

PHOTO BY MG

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY MG

PHOTO BY MG

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.