This could be the all-new MG3 hatchback, and could it come to PH?

Here at Top Gear Philippines, we love hatchbacks of all shapes and sizes. Whether it’s of the budget variety or a hot performance model, we like having them around in the office. Besides, you don’t always need a truck-based SUV for the daily drive, right?

The reason we bring this up is because it looks like there’s a new affordable hatchback that’s of interest. It comes from MG, and it could be the next-generation MG3. The reason we said ‘could be’ is because recent patent photos suggest MG is brewing something up and it doesn’t have an official name yet.

PHOTO BY WIPO

That said, the patent photo shows a a hatchback with a front end similar to the MG GT. So, if there’s any doubt that this might not be an MG, the design language could say otherwise. Besides, unlike most patent photos, this proposal has MG logos on it already. It also appears to me more than just a GT with the tail cut off. Compared to the sedan, the hatchback gets unique panels all around. As for size and positioning, we reckon it will slot below the MG GT.

PHOTO BY WIPO

Details are scare at the moment. While it’s possible that MG will continue using the MG3 name, we won’t know for sure until the company makes it official. It’s also unknown if it will have a dedicated chassis or utilize an existing platform. However, one thing is for use, we can expect a hatch from the brand in the near future.