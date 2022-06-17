With today’s high fuel prices, we could use a car like the Microlino in PH

There’s really no telling when fuel prices will start to go down. At this point, we’d do away with our cars if we could, but we all know that’s way easier said than done. At best, we can look to more fuel-efficient vehicles as alternatives. Or, you know, mobility solutions that don’t chug up any fuel at all.

Enter electric micro cars. They offer zero-emissions mobility with basically similar utilities as four-wheelers but with much smaller footprints at that. There’s one that has just entered production, and we’re hoping one day it’ll make its way to our shores: the Microlino 2.0.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

MMDA: No new number coding scheme for now as high fuel prices bring down traffic volume

Report: Mitsubishi could be reviving the Pajero Mini in 2024

Some of you have probably seen this before. What you may not know about it yet is that its maker has just opened a new assembly line in Turin, Italy, and has now launched the official configurator complete with pricing.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Microlino

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

There will be four versions of this BMW Isetta-inspired EV, all of which will come at a price. The range starts at €14,990 (P843,000) for the most affordable Urban variant. This comes with a 6kWh battery with 91km of range, LED lights, and steel wheels. It can go from 0-50kph in 4.9sec and reach speeds of up to 90kph. Sport Mode, dual displays, and in-car heating all come as standard.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Microlino

Add in a sunroof, infinity LED lightbars, and snazzier-looking wheels and you have the higher Dolce trim that starts at €16,390 (P922,500). This can be spec’d with thraee different battery sizes that boast a maximum range of 91km, 177km, and 230km.

PHOTO BY Microlino

Continue reading below ↓

Further up the ladder is the Competizione trim starting at €18,590 (P1.046 million). This one boasts a more futuristic exterior with matte body-color potions, a choice of a fabric- or vegan leather-clad interior, and a standard medium-sized battery. The base unit with 91km of range isn’t available for this.

PHOTO BY Microlino

Continue reading below ↓

At the top of the hierarchy is the limited-edition Pioneer Series with an SRP of €20,990 (P1.181 million). Only 999 of these will be built, and customers opting for this will get prioritized delivery and special engraved vehicle numbers. Unique to this package is the inclusion of a Micro kick scooter in the cargo area. This gets the same battery options as the Microlino Competizione.

Deliveries of the Microlino 2.0 will begin midway through this year starting with the Pioneer Series. Dolce and Competizione variants will roll out from the end of 2022 towards the first half of 2023, while Urban variants will be delivered by Q2 next year. Your thoughts on this one, readers?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.