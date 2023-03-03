There’s already a performance exhaust for the Honda Civic Type R courtesy of Milltek

This is exactly what it looks like—a new Civic Type R with an aftermarket exhaust. And it’s probably exactly what you’re expecting a larger-diameter, stainless steel exhaust to sound like, too.

Milltek says it “reduces back pressure by over 20%, increasing engine power across the rev range and enhancing the performance of the turbo.” And look, we know skepticism is unbecoming and all that, but something along the lines of a dyno test and hard figures would be the ideal way to back that sort of thing up. Just for next time, right guys?

We’re also equally unsure how reducing back pressure improves the performance of the turbo. Not that we’re engineers or anything, but if we assume exhaust gases can travel faster with less back pressure (stands to reason), then the turbine could theoretically spin faster, which would then spin the compressor faster and create more boost. In practice, though, turbocharger output pressure is regulated by wastegates and boost controllers.

Then again, there’s a decent chance the bods at Milltek know something we don’t—after all, a Civic Type R fitted with the full system has already been tested at Milltek’s facilities and out on track at the Nordschleife. So there’s every chance that (presumably with an engine tune), it could help liberate even more power and speed from the new Type R. Because that’s obviously what was lacking.

And if nothing else, it’s a little bit of personalization for a future hot hatch legend—which is easily reversible once said legend starts acquiring legendary prices. Which, given the classic car market at the moment, does seem to be exactly what we’re looking at.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.