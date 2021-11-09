This Lamborghini Huracan Evo has been turned into a Minotaur-themed supercar

Say hello to Lamborghini’s latest custom creation: A Huracan Evo complete with finger-painted Minotaur artwork. Just in case a 5.2-liter V10-engined supercar wasn’t already intimidating enough in your rear-view mirror...

It’s the work of Italian artist Paolo Troilo, who was inspired to paint the Minotaur—a fusion between man and bull, for anyone not familiar with Greek mythology—after a stint behind the wheel. That’s what 631hp does to you, clearly.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Continue reading below ↓

As is Troilo’s signature, the artwork has been painted using just his fingers. While the Minotaur’s torso stretches down the side of the car, the pièce de résistance is the forearms and clenched fists on the bonnet, reminiscent of a bull’s horns, apparently.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

And why not bother with paintbrushes, you ask? Well, when Troilo set out to make a name for himself as an artist, he forgot to buy any. So naturally, he decided to crack on with the job anyway. A man is only as good as his tools, etcetera, etcetera…

The Huracan Evo pictured above, meanwhile, is currently on display at Palazzo Serbelloni in Milan, alongside some of Troilo’s other works. Like it?

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.