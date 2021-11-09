Car News

This Lamborghini Huracan Evo has been turned into a Minotaur-themed supercar

For those who think the original version wasn’t menacing enough
by Peter Rawlins | Just now
PHOTO: Lamborghini
Say hello to Lamborghini’s latest custom creation: A Huracan Evo complete with finger-painted Minotaur artwork. Just in case a 5.2-liter V10-engined supercar wasn’t already intimidating enough in your rear-view mirror...

It’s the work of Italian artist Paolo Troilo, who was inspired to paint the Minotaur—a fusion between man and bull, for anyone not familiar with Greek mythology—after a stint behind the wheel. That’s what 631hp does to you, clearly.

As is Troilo’s signature, the artwork has been painted using just his fingers. While the Minotaur’s torso stretches down the side of the car, the pièce de résistance is the forearms and clenched fists on the bonnet, reminiscent of a bull’s horns, apparently.

And why not bother with paintbrushes, you ask? Well, when Troilo set out to make a name for himself as an artist, he forgot to buy any. So naturally, he decided to crack on with the job anyway. A man is only as good as his tools, etcetera, etcetera…

The Huracan Evo pictured above, meanwhile, is currently on display at Palazzo Serbelloni in Milan, alongside some of Troilo’s other works. Like it?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

