Meet the Airtrek, Mitsubishi’s newest electric SUV

Remember the Airtrek that Mitsubishi teased back in April? The new electric SUV has now officially made its debut in China.

The Airtrek undoubtedly looks like a Mitsubishi, sporting the brand’s signature Dynamic Shield design up front with headlamps that look similar to that of the refreshed Xpander. Out back, it gets stylish taillights that extend from the liftgate all the way to the vehicle’s sides. Mitsubishi calls this rear design a ‘hexagon motif.’

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

The Airtrek boasts a white-themed interior accentuated by black leather on the seats and dark trim all throughout the entire cabin. Not a lot of photos were shown, but the image above gives us a glimpse of the center console, and it suggests that the vehicle has a very modernist and premium look on the inside.

The SUV is powered by a 70kWh battery that enables a maximum range of about 520km. Mitsubishi says the position of the battery allows better front-rear weight distribution and lowers the vehicle’s center of gravity.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

“We named the new electric SUV Airtrek so that many customers can enjoy adventurous, active driving with this pure EV, which achieves a maximum driving range of approximately 520 km while emitting zero CO2 in motion,” said Mitsubishi Motors Corporation president and chief executive officer Takao Kato. “We hope the all-new Airtrek will help expand the horizons of customers in China, where environmental initiatives are accelerating with new energy vehicles, especially EVs.”

What do you guys think of the new Mitsubishi Airtrek? Think there’s a chance this makes its way over to our shores in the future?

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

