Mitsubishi unveils the all-new ASX as a rebadged Renault Captur

Mitsubishi promised us an all-new ASX in 2023. and here we have it. It may not exactly be the “all-new” model some of you were hoping for, though, as this is merely a rebadged Renault Captur.

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance aims to share the majority of its platforms by 2026, and this new ASX for the European market is a step towards achieving that. The crossover shares a very similar face as its French twin, with the aggressive-looking headlamps flanking the swooping grille. The only difference here is that the chrome slats appear to be wider, and of course, there’s a Mitsubishi badge at the center.

At the rear is a pair of lobster claw taillights to match the headlight design up front, still the same as the Captur’s. This end looks clean with minimal lines and edges, as the roof spoiler and the windshield flow seamlessly towards the liftgate. The crossover can be spec’d with 17- or 18-inch wheels.

Inside, the new ASX boasts a premium-looking cockpit with a host of leather on the dash and on the side panels. There’s a large infotainment system front and center with a bunch of buttons underneath. This head unit can be had as a seven-inch widescreen or a 9.3-inch vertical display, both of which have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The vertical configuration gets a Bose premium audio setup to boot.

There’s also ample room for five passengers inside this cabin. The second-row seats can be slid forward or folded down to open up more cargo space at the back.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

In terms of engine options, as mentioned before, there are plenty. There’s a 91hp 1.0-liter turbopetrol with a six-speed manual gearbox and a 1.3-liter gasoline engine with a mild-hybrid system consisting of a 12V battery. The larger powertrain comes mated to a six-speed manual for the 140hp variant and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission for the 158hp version.

In addition to these, the ASX can also be had with a full plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a 1.6-liter gasoline mill with two electric motors and a 10.5kWh battery. Active safety features are available in the crossover, including the standard forward-collision mitigation, lane-departure warning with lane-keep assist, cruise control, and parking sensors with a reversing camera. Higher trims get blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, and automatic high beam.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

What do you think of the “all-new” ASX? Would you like to see this compact crossover land here in our market, or would you rather get the Eclipse Cross—the PHEV version in particular—instead?

More photos of the Mitsubishi ASX 2023:

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

