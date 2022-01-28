Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to share 80% of its platforms by 2026

A recent report stated how the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is planning to build more than 30 electric vehicles by 2030. Well, the official plans are out, and it’s clear that the Alliance plans to do more than just meet that EV production target. Much more.

For starters, the Alliance will be building 35 new EV models by the end of the decade, and 90% of these will be based on five common EV platforms that cover most markets in major regions.

CMF-AEV – the most affordable platform in the world; the base for the new Dacia Spring

– the most affordable platform in the world; the base for the new Dacia Spring KEI-EV (mini vehicle) – platform family for ultra-compact EVs

(mini vehicle) – platform family for ultra-compact EVs LCV-EV Family – platform family for professional customers; the base for the Renault Kangoo and Nissan Town Star

– platform family for professional customers; the base for the Renault Kangoo and Nissan Town Star CMF-EV – the global, flexible, EV platform

– the global, flexible, EV platform CMF-BEV – the most competitive compact electric platform in the world, to be launched in 2024

The CMF-EV will hit the road in a few weeks as the platform of the Nissan Ariya and Renault Megane E-Tech Electric. The Alliance calls it a benchmark platform for next-gen EVs, and expects it to be the base for more than 15 models by 2030 with up to 1.5 million cars produced on it annually.

The Alliance added that it will build on the Leader-Follower scheme that it revealed back in 2020. It will increase the usage of common platforms from the current 60% to 80% of its combined 90 models in 2026.

“Among the world's automotive leaders, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is a proven, unique model. For 22 years, we have been building on our respective cultures and strengths for our common benefit,” said Alliance chairman Jean-Dominique Senard. “Today the Alliance is accelerating to lead the mobility revolution and deliver more value to customers, our people, our shareholders, and all our stakeholders.

“The three member-companies have defined a common roadmap towards 2030, sharing investments in future electrification and connectivity projects. These are massive investments that none of the three companies could make alone. Together, we are making the difference for a new and global sustainable future; the Alliance becoming carbon neutral by 2050.”

