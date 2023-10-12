This might just be the next-gen Mitsubishi Delica concept

It wasn’t that long ago when Mitsubishi mentioned its plans for the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023. At the time, it teased what appeared to be a concept minivan for the outdoorsy types.

As the exhibition draws closer, Mitsubishi has given more updates about its program, as well as its display. The company also revealed more details about its concept car.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

It doesn’t have a name for now, and Mitsubishi simply calls it the electrified crossover MPV concept car. With that, it’s implied that the vehicle is, at the very least, a hybrid. Judging by the new teaser photo from the company, it appears to be a van that can take on the rough stuff. Of course, there’s no full photo of the van just yet, and it’s conveniently covered by a dust cloud.

Still, we can make out a few details of the concept vehicle. It’s tall and boxy with slim LED taillights at the back, and the flanks are as slab-sided as they come. If anything, it’s making us believe that this concept could be a preview of what the next-generation Mitsubishi Delica could be like.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Given the fanfare surrounding it, we’re expecting a new generation of Delica down the line. Also, Mitsubishi has an all-new MPV in the pipeline, as shown in the previous company report that shows its mid-term plans for future models. The model wasn’t shown in the product rollout timeline, but it’s possible that it could reach production by 2024 or 2025.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

As for the current Mitsubishi Delica, it’s one of the oldest cars in the company’s lineup. It was introduced in 2007 and received a major update in 2019. Unlike past Delicas, it was never offered in left-hand drive markets, meaning the Philippine market never even had a chance. A shame, really, as it seems to be popular among local audiences.

But should Mitsubishi be in the middle of developing the new van, we only have one request: Please engineer it for left-hand drive countries.