Could Mitsubishi be teasing the next-gen Delica concept?

We’re not too far away from the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023. Formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show, we’ll be expecting a whole wave of new cars and concepts from Japan’s biggest automakers.

Mitsubishi seems to be the first to preview at least one of its concepts for the show. It doesn’t have a name yet, and the car itself is barely seen. Then again, it’s a teaser, so we’re not expecting a whole lot of details out of it.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

However, there are a few things we can pick up from the lone photo. By the looks of things, we’re looking at a people mover and not an SUV. From what we can see, it appears more like a van or an MPV, making us believe that it could be a concept for the next-generation Mitsubishi Delica.

Other things we noticed? It seems that Mitsubishi is embracing the overlanding theme with its upcoming concept. The van (or MPV) sits high off the ground and there appears to be a roof box monted as well. As for design, we see the now signature T-shaped headlights along with an illuminated Mitsubishi emblem. At this point, we really couldn’t blame anyone if they think it’s a future Delica 4WD concept.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Speaking of the Mitsubishi Delica, it does need an all-new model by now. While the current look was revealed in 2019, the platform itself is already 16 years old. Still, we think it’s a cool-looking van and one that we wish was sold in left-hand drive markets such as ours.

We’ll know more about this concept in the coming weeks and we’re sure to see it in the metal come October 25 at the Japan Mobility Show.