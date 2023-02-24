Yes, even the Mitsubishi Delica D5 gets the Ralliart treatment

It’s been several years since the new Mitsubishi Delica D5 made its debut. While far from an all-new model, we’re still wishing that it’ll land here someday. That said, that wish is a little far-fetched, given that it was never engineered for left-hand drive markets.

Still, our interest for the quirky van has never changed, and the addition of a Ralliart package has made us even more amused. While the package doesn’t add any horsepower or suspension upgrades, the exterior additions are still worth a mention.

Unlike the Strada and Montero Sport Ralliart, the sticker package on the Delica D5 is a tad bit more restrained. The most it gets is a stripe that shows the Ralliart colors running through the doors. Its red highlights are kept to a relative minimum, too. The Delica gets a splash of red on the foglight housings, rear tailgate spoiler, the door mirrors, and the mudflaps. It also gets gloss black highlights on the front and rear bumpers.

But aside from the Ralliart bits, there are other interesting options available for the Delica. For starters, you can add a steel stepboard to make getting in the van a little bit easier, a variety of roof loading solutions, and even a set of lightweight alloys from Rays.

As for its specs, it’s one of the reasons why we would love to have the Delica here. Powering this van is a (slightly) smaller version of the turbodiesel found in the Montero Sport. Dubbed the 4N14, the 2.2-liter engine produces 143hp and 380Nm of torque. Perhaps surprisingly, all-wheel drive is standard for the Delica.