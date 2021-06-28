Report: Mitsubishi wants to sell a sub-P1-M mini EV in Southeast Asia by 2023

Ultra-compact and ultra-affordable—that’s what carmakers are trying to achieve with their EVs these days. And if the success of the Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV is anything to go by, it just means that this is a potentially winning formula.

Now, it appears Mitsubishi Motors Corporation wants in on that small EV segment, too. According to a report by Nikkei Asia, the Japanese carmaker is looking to offer a mini EV in Southeast Asia for under ¥2 million (P878,000) by 2023.

What’s more, Mitsubishi is also reportedly investing ¥19 billion (P8 billion) to build a new production plant in Thailand. With it, the carmaker is aiming to produce 10,000 units of its small EV annually.

No word, however, on what exactly the electric vehicle will look like or what it’ll able to do. But if it simply ends up looking a lot like the Mitsubishi MiEV, albeit more capable and more affordable, we probably wouldn’t mind.

Will this little EV make its way here, though? Only time will tell. But since there are still a few more years to go before Mitsubishi starts building these electric cars in our region, then fingers crossed, maybe the use of EVs will already be widespread in the Philippines by then. What say you, readers?

