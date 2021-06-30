Autohub has a Mitsubishi Mirage Sport for those who can’t wait for the refreshed model

It’s been nearly two years since Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) told us that the facelifted Mirage will arrive here in our market. Granted, we were told to wait, but it’s understandable if some of you feel like you’ve been waiting too long.

For those of you growing impatient and already want to pull the trigger on a brand-new ‘unupdated’ Mirage, here’s something you might want to check out: Autohub Group’s Mirage Sport. Of course, it may not be as impressive as the new model, but at least it’s a fresher take on a car that’s arguably showing its age.

This Mirage sports custom black exterior accents on the grille, the side mirrors, and the front and rear bumpers. It’s also got blacked-out wheels as well as a rather stylish blacktop. Taking notes from the Honda Brio, we see.

No word on how much it retails for, but it was confirmed that only 20 units of these will be sold, and that these will only be available at Autohub’s dealers. Look:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

There’s also an Autohub-exclusive Sport version for the Mirage G4. It also gets a blacktop, but it sports gunmetal exterior bits instead of black accents. Only 20 of these will be sold, too.

Continue reading below ↓

So, what do you think of these dressed-up Mirages? Fancy getting one of these, or would you rather wait for the new one?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.