All-new Mitsubishi Strada might get a true Ralliart edition soon

When the all-new Mitsubishi Strada premiered, we’re glad to know the company stuck to its promise of giving the pickup more power. After all, the high trim levels get the high-power version of the 4N16 engine that packs 201hp and 470Nm of torque. It’s a healthy gain of 22hp and 40Nm, meaning the Strada is no longer at the back of the pack.

Of course, there are those who would like more power. Locally, the current leader in the pickup horsepower race is the Ford Ranger Wildtrak with its 2.0-liter bi-turbo making 210hp and 500Nm, easily trouncing the Mitsubishi. So, will Mitsubishi make a more powerful version eventually?

Well, a V6 diesel might be out of the picture. Mitsubishi explained that, while it’s possible, there is no V6 diesel in the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi stable that can pass the more stringent emissions regulations these days. However, there is a glimmer of hope for those wanting more power from the Strada.

A possible solution lies with Mitsubishi’s performance arm, Ralliart. Australian motoring site Drive asked Triton chief product specialist Yoshiki Masuda if there was a possibility of building a performance version of the truck. Masuda said that it is currently under consideration, so it looks like Mitsubishi is interested in making it a reality someday.

"It’s now in consideration. But when we introduce the Ralliart maybe in the future, we would have some grades. Some people want to have cosmetic [changes] to get an affordable price, but some people [want] a super powerful and sporty model. Maybe we want to set several grades depending on customer preference for different sporty models,” said Masuda.

If that’s the case, then Mitsubishi should get to work immediately. The Ford Ranger Raptor brought the idea of a performance diesel midsize pickup to the masses, and other manufacturers are taking notes. More recently, Toyota introduced the wider and more powerful Hilux GR Sport in Australia, now packing 221hp and 550Nm of torque.

While we’re not expecting a Strada Evolution, we’d be happy to see a Strada Ralliart with more power and beefed up suspension to take on the Ranger Raptor and Hilux GR Sport someday.