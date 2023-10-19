Save the date: All-new Mitsubishi Triton to be previewed in PH tomorrow

We’ve all been waiting long enough, but now its arrival is finally upon us: the all-new Mitsubishi Triton is landing in the Philippines real soon.

How do we know? Well, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) has confirmed the official preview will be happening tomorrow, October 20 at 6pm. The best part? You can all watch the preview via Facebook Live.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

MMPC has yet to reveal any details, though, so your guesses about this new truck are just as good as ours. All we know, of course, is that Mitsubishi will officially drop the Strada moniker and call this the Triton.

Will we get the single-cab base version in PH, too? No idea. Will it get the single-turbo 4N16 MIVEC diesel engine, the twin-turbo version, or both? How much will it go for in our market?

We have so many questions, but we suppose we’ll all just have to wait ’til tomorrow. Just a bit more, folks.

Mitsubishi Triton 2024 PH preview: