Here’s what the PH-spec 2024 Mitsubishi Triton will be like

In case you missed it, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) previewed the all-new Triton over the weekend. That said, we were quite surprised with the program. Not because MMPC revealed the new truck, but it also (mostly) bared the full local specifications and even the pricing.

With that, MMPC had practically launched the Triton in the country, albeit virtually. So, what’s the Philippine-spec model like? Read on.

Locally, there will be eight variants available and four trim levels. The range kicks off with the GL offered in either two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, both of which are mated to a six-speed manual. It’s followed by the GLX trim levels, also with either two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. The GLX 2WD can be ordered with a manual or an automatic, while the GLX 4WD is exclusively automatic.

At the top of the two-wheel drive lineup is the GLS. Only offered with an automatic, it has most of the goodies seen in the range-topping model. That brings us neatly to the top-spec Athlete. As you’d expect, it’s as fully loaded as pickups come. It has Mitsubishi’s suite of advanced driver assist technologies such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and rear cross traffic alert, just to name a few.

Other goodies in the Athlete? Aside from the advanced driver assists, it’s the only one with Super Select 4WD II with seven drive modes, seven airbags (the rest get three), Active Yaw Control, and 360-degree view cameras. But the main highlight here is the engine. The Mitsubishi Triton Athlete is the lone variant that gets the twin-turbocharged 2.4-liter MIVEC diesel engine. Mind you, this isn’t a total carryover from the outgoing model as it’s now internally called the 4N16.

That means the Triton Athlete’s engine punches out 201hp and 470Nm of torque. While not at the top of its segment, it’s more than enough to put it ahead of the Isuzu D-Max and Nissan Navara. Those figures are also enough for the Triton Athlete to be part of the 200hp club that includes the Ford Ranger Wildtrak and Raptor, along with the Toyota Hilux Conquest and GR-S.

As for the rest of the range, it uses a single-turbo version of the same engine. So from the base GL 2WD all the way to the GLS 2WD and GLX 4WD, that diesel mill produces 181hp and 430Nm of torque. Also, the non-Athlete 4WD models use a simpler version of Super Select 4WD II dubbed Easy Select. Also, body styles are all the same, at least for now, across the entire lineup. That means the only way to have it is in four-door, dual-cab form.

Prices, you ask? Check out the list below and see if the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton is worth it or not.

Mitsubishi Triton 2024 prices and variants:

Triton GL 2WD MT – P1,134,000

Triton GL 4WD MT – P1,157,000

Triton GLX 2WD MT – P1,311,000

Triton GLX 2WD AT – P1,383,000

Triton GLX 4WD AT – P1,561,000

Triton GLS 2WD AT – P1,582,000

Triton Athlete 4WD AT – P1,915,000

Reservation books are now open for the redesigned pickup, so it’s a good time to swing by the Mitsubishi dealership for that reservation. Of course, we don’t know how it fares against the Ranger or Hilux just yet. Like you, we’d love to know how it performs against those class-defining vehicles.

Watch this space.