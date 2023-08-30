It looks like Mitsubishi really wants to make a Ranger Raptor rival

The all-new Mitsubishi Triton recently competed its rally exploits at the 2023 Asia Cross Country Rally. Under the banner of Ralliart, the Triton bagged a third-place finish and the Team Champion title along the way. Not bad for a pickup that was launched a few weeks prior to the event.

Now that the redesigned Triton has earned motorsport credentials, surely there will be a sportier version down the line, right? We previously reported that there might be a Ralliart version since Mitsubishi is open to the idea. Now, there’s a bit of an update regarding that matter: The company would really like to build one.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Toyota Motor Philippines says supply is normalizing for most models

The 729hp Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is now Porsche’s most powerful Cayenne

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Per Australian publication CarExpert, Mitsubishi Australia CEO Shaun Westcott said there could be a new model that will serve as the pickup’s top of the line model. Over there, the range-topper is called the GSR, better known to us as the Athlete. Westcott added that “We (Mitsubishi Motors) do think there is space in the market for a (performance pickup) product.”

The CEO went as far as saying what he wants and expects from what could be the Ranger Raptor-fighting ‘Ralliart Triton’. “I’m a believer that Ralliart should be true to the true blood. It needs to keep it pure. It’s a performance vehicle. I don’t want to break down the value of the nameplate or the brand by sticking a sticker pack on a car called Ralliart. So I’m still a proponent and pushing hard for a performance version”.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

With that, one could say there is clamor for a hotter Triton from within Mitsubishi’s ranks. But could the same thing be said for customers? Judging by the sales of the new Ranger Raptor (locally and internationally), there is definitely room in the market for performance pickups. If you need more context, Ford Philippines shifted 600 units of the said pickup from May to July 2023. At the rate it’s going, we wouldn’t be surprised if it goes past 1,000.

So, let’s put it down to a vote: Should Mitsubishi make a harder, faster, and stronger version of the all-new Triton? If yes, perhaps it’s time to for a petition drive.