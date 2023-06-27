The Mitsubishi Triton Savana is a proper send off to the current Strada

Unless you have no internet access, you probably know that the sixth-generation Mitsubishi Strada will be unveiled by July 26, 2023. We’ve seen a few teaser photos of it, as well as the new truck in action on and off the road.

However, the impending arrival of the all-new truck isn’t stopping Mitsubishi from making special edition models of outgoing Strada. Over in Brazil, it has just introduced an off-road oriented variant of the popular pickup. It’s called the Triton Savana, and it’s possibly the coolest factory version of the Strada yet.

Yes, there’s the Triton AT35, but that was done in cooperation with Arctic Trucks. The Savana is purely a Mitsubishi product, and we like it even more because of that. Okay, so it doesn’t get the same extreme upgrades as the Arctic Trucks model, but the Savana gets pretty cool upgrades too.

For starters, there’s a steel roof basket fitted to the truck, along with traction boards for extra grip on loose surfaces. There’s also a storage box on the bed for more storage solutions. Mitsubishi went all out with spray on protectant, applying it not just on the bed but also on the lower half of the front bumper and even the fender flares. Also included in the package are a pair of rock sliders and a snorkel.

All-terrain tires are fitted standard to the Triton Savana, which should be to the delight of off-roaders. Those tires are then wrapped around gloss black steel rims that we very much approve of. We also like the exclusive paint choices for the truck which includes dark green, light brown, and yellow.

That said, there are no major mechanical upgrades for this special edition Strada. It still uses the familiar 2.4-liter MIVEC turbodiesel engine that’s good for 179hp and 430Nm of torque. The sold transmission choice is a six-speed automatic, and you can only get it with four-wheel drive...

As it should.