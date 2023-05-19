The Mitsubishi Strada Halo AT35 could be the last hurrah for the current gen

By now, you probably know that the current-generation Mitsubishi Strada isn’t too long for this world. The all-new model will be revealed in just a few months, and it's just in time for the pickup’s 45th anniversary. But it seems some business units want to send off the present Strada with a bang.

Over in South Africa, the company previewed the Triton Halo AT35. Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA) calls it the ultimate iteration of the popular pickup. That said, the AT35 bit means the folks over at Arctic Trucks had a hand in producing this beefed up Strada.

Before we get to the off-road goodies, let’s take at the body alterations made to the Strada that turns it into an AT35. For starters, there’s a new front bumper to improve the truck’s approach angle when climbing obstacles. There’s also a snorkel to improve its water wading capabilities, as well as the heavy-duty roof tray. Then there’s the fender extensions to house the unique suspension treatment by Arctic Trucks.

As for the off-road mods, it gets a generous lift kit that jacks the Strada up by 35mm. That bumps up the ground clearance to 255mm, or about 10 inches. The wider stance of the AT35 should give the Strada more stability when taking on the trails, and the meaty all-terrain tires make it ready for off-road duties. Also, there are Iron Man suspension components that beefs up the underchassis. There are no reported changes under the hood.

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

The Halo AT35 is largely identical to the version that is sold in Europe. There are minor differences here and there, namely the wheel design and the additional accessories. Still, a truck or SUV that’s been given the Arctic Trucks treatment is an impressive sight.

PHOTO BY Arctic Trucks

MMSA has not announced any production plans for now, but the fact that a manufacturer has tapped an aftermarket company to build a potential final edition model is worth noticing. If anything, it opens up the possibility of the Strada AT35 being sold in other parts of the world in limited numbers.