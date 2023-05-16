What can we expect in the next-gen Mitsubishi Strada?

It’s official: The next-generation Mitsubishi Strada will be unveiled by July 2023. That’s not too far now, since we’re at the halfway point of the year. With that, the Strada (also known as the Triton) will be the third all-new truck to be launched this decade. New-wave truck wars 2.0, anyone?

So, what can we expect from Mitsubishi’s future truck? Here’s what we know so far.

The XRT is the key

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi released the XRT concept during this year’s Bangkok International Motor Show. In reality, it was a thinly disguised next-gen Strada that sported beefier tires, chunkier fender flares, and loads of swirly camouflage to throw off would-be speculators. Nonetheless, it showed enough details for us to have an idea as to what it might look like.

There’s the bolder and flatter front end that takes the ‘Dynamic Shield’ design language into the new decade, and there’s also the split headlight design Mitsubishi has been putting on a lot of its cars lately. The hood and and fenders appear more angular than before, making it appear larger than the outgoing model. There’s more of that boxiness on its side, and the ‘J-Line’ doors are less pronounced that before. As for the bed, you can bet that it’s going to be larger than the current model.

It might have a new engine

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

Various reports have been saying that the next-gen Strada might have a new engine under the hood. The 4N15 will soon make way for the 4N16 that currently sees service in the Japan-spec Nissan Urvan, albeit detuned. Looking at the specs, 4N16 appears largely identical to the 4N15, so it’s likely an evolution of that engine. Both the 4N15 and 4N16 have a 2.4-liter displacement and feature variable valve timing.

Toyota and Ford are packing over 200hp and 500Nm of torque from their turbodiesels for pickups and SUVs. This could mean that Mitsubishi will follow suit if it wants to match those heavy-hitters. If not, it should at least surpass the current ratings of 179hp and 430Nm of torque.

The next-gen Nissan Navara might be based on it

PHOTO BY Niky Tamayo

Earlier this year, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance bared its future plans for new pickups and SUVs. As these companies are under one roof, there is a strong possibility of the next-gen Nissan Navara sharing the same platform as the upcoming all-new Strada. The Alliance has co-developed models over the years, with the all-new X-Trail and Outlander being based on the same platform. Given that these three companies aim to work closer together for trucks and truck-based models, we wouldn’t be surprised if that was the case.

There will be an electric version soon

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi presented its mid-term goal plan a few months ago and showed what models we can expect from the company. Among these was a model labeled ‘Pickup BEV’. Given that the Strada is the only pickup in Mitsubishi’s stable, it somewhat confirms that this model will gain an all-electric version down the line. Of course, the diesels will remain, but the electrification of the Strada seems to be set in stone.

A true Ralliart version?

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Given that Mitsubishi is keen to bring back the Ralliart in rude health, it opens up the possibility of a higher-performance Strada in the future. It’s a market worth looking in to with Ford’s Raptor-ized Rangers and Toyota’s GR-fied Hilux selling in strong numbers. Besides, Mitsubishi already entered the Strada in the Asia Cross Country Rally and won the event outright.

Of course, Mitsubishi will ‘gauge public interest and feedback’ for a more hardcore Strada to push through. Perhaps Mitsubishi needs a gentle nudge from all of us to make that happen.