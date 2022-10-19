Mitsubishi XFC Concept: Raize fighter or Coolray contender?

It’s not just the MPV market that’s buzzing with activity right now. The mini crossover market is making quite a bit of noise too. It all started with Toyota with the Raize, and Honda with the yet-to-be named small crossover. This time around, it’s Mitsubishi announcing their intention to join that segment as well.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Dubbed the XFC Concept, it is a B-Crossover catered for the Southeast Asian market. Per Mitsubishi, the XFC concept aims to deliver ample cargo space, comfort including a class-leading interior space, and safe, secure road handling even on rough surfaces or roads flooded by heavy rains. It’s that last bit that interests us because, you know, floods.

As for the design, we see elements of the Xpander and other new Mitsubishi models on the XFC. There’s the T-shaped headlights, wide grille, and bold lines on the doors and panels. Of course, we’re expecting the production model to be toned-down a bit. On the flipside, we reckon Mitsubishi will retain the high ground clearance.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Inside, there’s a wraparound dash with screens galore. A single panel houses the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The center console is a floating design, while the door panels have a rather interesting pattern. Like the exterior, expect this to be toned-town for the showroom version.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

One curiosity is the available driving modes. Whereas we typically see Eco, Normal, and Sport, this one has Normal, Wet, Gravel and Mud. There is no mention if it’s all-wheel drive, but it might have a trick front axle that adapts to the road conditions. This is one feature that could be a game-changer if it’s included in the production model.

It is rumored that the XFC Concept is based on the Xpander chassis. If so, there’s a good chance that it will have a 1.5-liter engine lifted from the popular MPV. As for transmission options, that’s still up in the air.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi says we can expect the production version to appear sometime in 2023. Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer of Mitsubishi Motors, says it will come out during the ‘fiscal year, 2023’, meaning it could be out as early as April or May next year. And while it’s primarily for Southeast Asia, this model will be sold in other parts of the world down the line.

