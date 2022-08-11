The new Mitsubishi Xpander Cross officially breaks cover

Well, that was quick. Earlier today, we reported about the imminent reveal of the new Mitsubishi Xpander Cross. Well, people, it’s already here. And by here we mean in Indonesia where Xpanders are made.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi has officially pulled the wraps off the facelifted Xpander Cross at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. It sports that new stylish Xpander design paired with the signature rugged Cross look. Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield is still visible up front, but the grille is now flanked by a pair of large T-shaped headlights.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

More black plastic trim extending from the underbody claddings can be found on the front fascia, and there are now added gray trim strips that accentuate the doors. Out back, the Cross also sports the same pair of taillights as the refreshed Xpander. The bumper on this end looks more subdued than before, though, as Mitsubishi has dialed down the ruggedness and reduced some of the plastic claddings.

Continue reading below ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Illegally parked van fresh from the impound gets second ticket in a span of two hours

Number coding to be implemented from 7am to 10am, 5pm to 8pm starting August 15

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

As expected, however, no changes can be found under the hood. The new Mitsubishi Xpander Cross is still powered by a familiar 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that generates 103hp at 6,000rpm and 141Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. Unlike Philippine-spec Xpanders, though, Indonesia’s Cross is fitted with a CVT instead of a traditional automatic gearbox.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

If there’s one thing we know of, though, is that the Xpander Cross’ launch in Indonesia could mean that this facelifted model will arrive in our market soon enough. Are you looking forward to seeing this ply our roads?

See more of the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross 2023:

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.