You’re looking at what might be Honda’s Raize-fighting ‘SUV’

When it comes to small SUVs, it’s arguable that the Toyota Raize is currently the local market’s belle of the ball. This could change, though, if the mystery crossover Honda is currently parading around in Indonesia turns out to be one of the Raize’s competitors.

Right now, the vehicle is only being referred to as the ‘Honda SUV RS concept’ and is being labeled the carmaker’s “newest SUV candidate.” It first appeared at the 2022 Indonesia International Motor Show and is now touring the country covered in camouflage and displayed inside a clear box.

Honda says that the vehicle is already ready for mass production, but has yet to reveal the actual production unit. Based on what we’ve seen, it’s going to be a subcompact crossover like the Toyota Raize.

PHOTO BY Honda

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Quick guide: How to contest MMDA apprehensions online

A new Cavite-Batangas Expressway is in the works

As the name of the vehicle implies, it will be part of the brand’s RS lineup. The camo makes it difficult to determine the vehicle’s actual appearance, but we’re seeing a familiar headlight and grill combination up front and a relatively high stance.

For now, though, everything else remains under wraps. So, do you think this thing has a shot against the Toyota Raize if ever it hits the local market? Let us know in the comments section.

PHOTO BY Honda

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.