The Mitsubishi Xpander Cross Outdoor Edition wants you to go camping

Mitsubishi has been trying to woo the outdoorsy types lately. After all, the company has been focusing more on MPVs, pickups, and SUVs, the kind of cars one would take on a family adventure. Now, Mitsubishi is taking that to heart by introducing a new variant of the Xpander Cross.

Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross Outdoor Edition.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

So, what does this special new variant have? For starters, there’s the exclusive color dubbed Green Bronze Metallic. That means if you see an Xpander Cross sporting this color, it’s surely an Outdoor Edition. This variant also comes with an extended tailgate spoiler garnish, mud guards, a rear bumper protector, and a tailgate garnish. By the way, the ground clearance is untouched and still at 225mm.

As far as we can tell, there are no changes to interior. But the main highlight here is the outdoor equipment from Ogawa. The items from Ogawa include a side tarp tent, a pair of camping chars (with a travel bag), and even a mesh table. These aren’t off-the-shelf items either, as all have Mitsubishi branding. That way, you get to show your brand love wherever you go.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Mechanically, the Outdoor Edition is the same as the standard version. It still uses a 1.5-liter MIVEC engine that’s good for 104hp and 141Nm. The transmission is still a four-speed automatic, but the Xpander Cross has something the Xpander doesn’t have: Active Yaw Control.

If you want to avail of these items and the exclusive color, you’ll have to go to your Mitsubishi showroom quickly. The Mitsubishi Xpander Cross Outdoor Edition is a limited run model, and stocks might go quickly. As for the price, it retails for P1,363,000, P35,000 more than the standard Xpander Cross. Given all the accessories and camping equipment included, we say that’s not bad at all.