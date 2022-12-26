The all-new Tesla Roadster is the most anticipated EV of 2023

With 2023 just around the corner, there is a lot for everyone to look forward to in the next 12 months. In the automotive world, this means awaiting the launch of refreshed, all-new, and first-ever editions of cars. With that in mind, UK-based startup Lease Fetcher has revealed a list of the most anticipated electric vehicles in 2023. The study was conducted based on Google search data.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Next 7km segment of CLLEX could be operational by first half of 2023

MMDA suspends number coding scheme on Dec. 26 and 30, Jan. 2

Topping the list for the most anticipated EV in the world is the upcoming second-generation Tesla Roadster. The model was searched 6,960,000 times in 2022—that’s an average of 580,000 times per month. Insane.

Next on the list is another Tesla, the Cybertruck. Like the all-new Roadster, the Cybertruck’s launch has been been years in the making, complete with all the requisite gimmicks and vague tweets from company boss Elon Musk. The hype for this thing has been huge ever since that infamous reveal.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Coming in third place is the recently revealed Volkswagen ID Buzz. Fourth is an interesting one, because it’s a car that doesn’t actually exist in any reasonable form yet. In 2022, the Apple car was searched 3,432,000 times, or roughly 286,000 times per month. Such is the power of the Apple marketing machine.

If you want to check out the full study—which includes data from select countries and for EVs already on the market—you can check it out here.

See Also