We’re actually lucky we get the all-new Subaru WRX in PH

You’ve probably heard about the big news that the all-new Subaru WRX is officially here. Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP), the local distributor of Subaru vehicles in our market, has just launched the next-generation performance car.

What many of you may not know, though, is that we’re actually lucky we get this car on our side of the globe. You see, out of all the countries where Motor Image distributes Subies, the Philippines is the only one to get the all-new WRX. The reason? Well, it appears ours is one of the biggest markets for the WRX.

Tan Chong International deputy chairman and managing director Glenn Tan revealed that MIP has an allocation of 30 WRX units per month, and that says a lot. MIP also mentioned that this allocation could grow over time. Although Tan also mentioned that while this is exclusive to our market for now, Motor Image could still sell this in other countries when global supply stabilizes.

This just means we shouldn’t take the WRX for granted, then. Frankly, we’re not just glad we got it, but we even got the wagon version at that. Anyway, if you want to read more on this all-new Subie, you can click these blue words.

