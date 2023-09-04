All-new Nissan Z officially lands in PH priced at P3.888-M

Towards the end of August, we learned that the new Nissan GT-R had quietly arrived in our market. It appears Nissan Philippines (NPI) had other plans for a not-so-quiet reveal, though, and little did we know that Godzilla was arriving alongside its high-performance sibling: the all-new Z.

The new GT-R and all-new 400Z were unveiled at a parking lot on September 2—some underground JDM stuff. We’ve already seen what the P12.445 million GT-R brings to the table, so let’s just take a closer look at the Z.

All-new Nissan Z: PH reveal

All-new Nissan Z specs

The new Z comes packing a 3.0-liter VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6 that generates 400hp and 474Nm of torque. This can be spec’d with either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

All-new Nissan Z features

The sports car is also equipped with Nissan Intelligent Mobility features such as forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and adaptive cruise control. Amenities like the front and rear parking sensors, rear-view monitor, and digital dashboard also come as standard.

All-new Nissan Z prices

The wide range of colors for the new Z include Ikazuchi Yellow, Passion Red, Everest White, Boulder Gray Pearl, Seiran Blue, and Black Diamond Pearl. It officially lands in our market with a P3.888 million price tag for either variant.

We speculated earlier this year that NPI might be launching the all-new Z. As it turns out, we didn’t have to wait that long just like we did for the 370Z. Thank goodness.

More photos of the all-new Nissan Z:

