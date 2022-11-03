Car News

Surfers are going to dig Nissan's new Ariya concept

The all-electric crossover has been transformed into a beach wagon
by Peter Rawlins | 5 hours ago
Nissan Ariya Surfwagon concept
PHOTO: Nissan
Welcome, readers, to the Nissan Ariya Surfwagon concept. Yep, Nissan really has reimagined its all-electric Ariya crossover as a beach-style surf wagon, and we’d be willing to bet its quite unlike anything else you’ll see at this year’s SEMA show.

It’s one of six concept vehicles Nissan is bringing along, with the Ariya Surfwagon, created by South Carolina-based Tommy Pike Customs, featuring a custom vinyl wrap featuring wood panelling and chrome trim, evoking Californian-style “woodie” wagons popular in the United States in the mid 20th century.

Nissan Ariya Surfwagon concept

Nissan Ariya Surfwagon concept

And it’s certainly not shy, with its ‘smoothie’ 20-inch wheels complete with polished stainless steel center caps and whitewall tires. The Surfwagon also gets custom lowered suspension and, to complete the look, a custom roof rack capable of holding two seven-foot surfboards. Because, obviously.

So come on then, surfers amongst you—would you be seen in one of these?

Nissan Ariya Surfwagon concept

PHOTO: Nissan

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

