Surfers are going to dig Nissan’s new Ariya concept

Welcome, readers, to the Nissan Ariya Surfwagon concept. Yep, Nissan really has reimagined its all-electric Ariya crossover as a beach-style surf wagon, and we’d be willing to bet its quite unlike anything else you’ll see at this year’s SEMA show.

It’s one of six concept vehicles Nissan is bringing along, with the Ariya Surfwagon, created by South Carolina-based Tommy Pike Customs, featuring a custom vinyl wrap featuring wood panelling and chrome trim, evoking Californian-style “woodie” wagons popular in the United States in the mid 20th century.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Surfari General might be the ultimate UTV for surfing trips

You can now use the 8.72km bypass road connecting San Fernando, San Juan in La Union

PHOTO BY Nissan

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

And it’s certainly not shy, with its ‘smoothie’ 20-inch wheels complete with polished stainless steel center caps and whitewall tires. The Surfwagon also gets custom lowered suspension and, to complete the look, a custom roof rack capable of holding two seven-foot surfboards. Because, obviously.

So come on then, surfers amongst you—would you be seen in one of these?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Nissan

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.