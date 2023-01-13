The R35 Nissan GT-R receives yet another facelift

The year 2023 marks the R35 Nissan GT-R’s 15th year of existence. When it was first revealed, we were all still wondering how terrible a job Heath Ledger would do playing Joker in The Dark Knight. Yes, it’s THAT old.

But the current GT-R lives on. At Tokyo Auto Salon 2023, Nissan has just unveiled an updated version for the 2024 model year. The spec-sheet reads eight regular variants: Pure Edition, Black Edition, Premium Edition, Premium Edition T-spec, Track Edition engineered by Nismo, and Track Edition engineered by Nismo T-Spec. There are also two Nismo versions: GT-R Nismo, and GT-R Nismo Special Edition.

The ‘T’ in T-Spec, by the way, was inspired by the words ‘trend’ and ‘traction.’ Nissan promises that those editions are made to “always be ahead of the times and to drive with robust grip.” The Nismo editions, meanwhile, get things like Recaro carbon bucket seats, a carbon hood, and a mechanical limited-slip differential on the front final drive.

The regular GT-Rs run on a twin-turbo V6 capable of 562hp and 637Nm of torque, paired to a GR6 dual-clutch gearbox. Power, of course, is delivered to all four wheels. the Nismo versions geta a tuned edition of the engine that puts out 592hp and 652Nm.

The updated models, Nissan says, offer improved aerodynamics and a smoother ride. Noise and vibration have also apparently been reduced, while the sound was tweaked to ensure comfort.

“Fronted with a new grille design, cutting-edge technologies and craftsmanship, the new models are the pinnacle of the GT-R R35," said Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta.

You can check out more photos of the new GT-R below. Exciting news? Or are you bored of the R35 while waiting for the next-gen version?

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan